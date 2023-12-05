Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Arapahoe County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cherry Creek High School at Ralston Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Front Range Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Englewood High School at Aurora Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Conference: Colorado
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byers High School at Bennett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Bennett, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.