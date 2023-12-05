We have high school basketball action in Adams County, Colorado today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eagle Ridge Academy at Resurrection Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 5

6:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northglenn High School at Greeley West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Englewood High School at Aurora Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO Conference: Colorado

Colorado How to Stream: Watch Here

Rangeview High School at Rock Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Byers High School at Bennett High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5

7:30 PM MT on December 5 Location: Bennett, CO

Bennett, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Severance High School at Riverdale Ridge High School