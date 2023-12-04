Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Colorado today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson High School at Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 4
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Front Range Baptist Academy at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 4
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.