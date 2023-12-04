There is high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Colorado today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jefferson High School at Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 4

6:30 PM MT on December 4 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Front Range Baptist Academy at Clear Creek High School