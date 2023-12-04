The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) head into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field on a three-game losing streak.

Jaguars and Bengals recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you wager on Monday's matchup.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 9.5 39 -450 +340

Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville has an average total of 44.4 in their contests this year, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars have gone 8-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars are 6-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 85.7% of those games).

Jacksonville has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 39 points in six of 11 outings.

The average total for Cincinnati games this season has been 44.8, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bengals have gone 4-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Bengals have been underdogs in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

Cincinnati has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +340 odds on them winning this game.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 23.1 14 20.5 10 44.4 7 11 Bengals 19.3 23 22 17 44.8 6 11

Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends

Jaguars

Over its past three games, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Jacksonville has hit the over once in its past three contests.

The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by a total of 29 points this season (2.6 points per game), and opponents of the Bengals have outscored them by 30 points (2.7 per game).

Bengals

Cincinnati is winless against the spread and 2-1 overall over its last three contests.

In the Bengals' past three games, they have hit the over twice.

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 44.2 44.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 24.5 24.2 ATS Record 8-3-0 3-3-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-2 2-0

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 44.8 44.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 23.8 23.8 ATS Record 4-6-1 2-3-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 3-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

