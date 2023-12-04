Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Arapahoe County, Colorado? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mullen High School at Columbine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 4
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
