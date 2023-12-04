Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Adams County, Colorado? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Adams City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 4
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rangeview High School at Rock Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 4
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
