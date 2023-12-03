Valeri Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche will face the Los Angeles Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Prop bets for Nichushkin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Nichushkin has averaged 20:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

In nine of 23 games this season, Nichushkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 23 games this year, Nichushkin has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Nichushkin has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Nichushkin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nichushkin has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 47 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+30) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 23 Games 4 21 Points 1 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

