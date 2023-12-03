Summit Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:22 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two games on Sunday's college basketball schedule feature a Summit team, including the matchup between the South Dakota Coyotes and the Loyola Marymount Lions.
Summit Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Michigan Eagles at North Dakota Fighting Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|-
|South Dakota Coyotes at Loyola Marymount Lions
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
