Samaje Perine will be facing the eighth-best run defense in the NFL when his Denver Broncos take on the Houston Texans in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On the ground, Perine has run for 173 total yards (15.7 ypg) on 36 attempts while scoring one rushing TD. Plus, Perine has racked up 33 receptions as a receiver for 337 yards (30.6 ypg).

Perine vs. the Texans

Perine vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games The Texans have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Houston has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 10 opposing players this year.

The Texans have let three opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Perine will play against the NFL's eighth-ranked run defense this week. The Texans allow 95.1 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Texans have scored 13 touchdowns on the ground (1.2 per game). The Texans' defense is 26th in the NFL in that category.

Samaje Perine Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-120)

Perine Rushing Insights

Perine has gone over his rushing yards total one time in four opportunities this season.

The Broncos, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.7% of the time while running 47.3%.

He has carried the ball in 36 of his team's 286 total rushing attempts this season (12.6%).

Perine has rushed for a touchdown once this season in 11 games played.

He has 4.3% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has eight red zone carries for 16.7% of the team share (his team runs on 49% of its plays in the red zone).

Samaje Perine Receiving Props vs the Texans

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Perine Receiving Insights

Perine, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of nine games this year.

Perine has 11.6% of his team's target share (37 targets on 319 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 37 times, averaging 9.1 yards per target (25th in NFL).

Perine does not have a TD reception this season in 11 games.

With two red zone targets, Perine has been on the receiving end of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

Perine's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 ATT / 55 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs

