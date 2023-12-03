In the upcoming matchup versus the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Ross Colton to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

In seven of 23 games this season, Colton has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 12.7% of them.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 47 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:49 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 10:27 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:42 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 13:24 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 13:26 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 14:15 Away W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

