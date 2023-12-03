How to Stream NFL RedZone: Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:48 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Follow your fantasy players, prop bets or just kick back and enjoy the fun in Week 13 of the NFL season with NFL RedZone. Follow along and catch every touchdown from every game of today's slate, plus get coverage of key drives, highlights of big plays and everything you need to stay on top of the busy day of football. Find out all about the games you can expect to see today by reading the article below.
|Date/Time
|TV
|Odds
|Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
FOX
|Favorite: Falcons (-2)
Total: 33.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
CBS
|Favorite: Chargers (-5)
Total: 39.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
CBS
|Favorite: Steelers (-6.5)
Total: 41
|Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
FOX
|Favorite: Dolphins (-9)
Total: 49.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
CBS
|Favorite: Colts (-1)
Total: 42
|Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
CBS
|Favorite: Texans (-3)
Total: 47.5
|Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
FOX
|Favorite: Lions (-4.5)
Total: 47
|Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
CBS
|Favorite: Buccaneers (-3.5)
Total: 36.5
|Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
FOX
|Favorite: Rams (-4)
Total: 40.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
FOX
|Favorite: 49ers (-3)
Total: 47.5
