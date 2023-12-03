In the Week 13 tilt between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jerry Jeudy find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jerry Jeudy score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Jeudy has 440 yards receiving on 37 receptions (53 targets), with one TD, averaging 44 yards per game.

Jeudy has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Jerry Jeudy Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 7 6 50 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 3 14 0 Week 7 Packers 5 5 64 0 Week 8 Chiefs 6 2 50 1 Week 10 @Bills 3 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 7 5 58 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 11 0

