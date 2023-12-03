Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy has a good matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans are giving up the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL, 252.5 per game.

Jeudy has 37 receptions (53 targets) for 440 yards and one score, averaging 44 yards per game so far this season.

Jeudy vs. the Texans

Jeudy vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 11 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 11 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

10 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 252.5 passing yards per game allowed by the Texans defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Texans have allowed 11 passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks third in the league.

Jerry Jeudy Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Jeudy Receiving Insights

Jeudy, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of 10 games this year.

Jeudy has received 16.6% of his team's 319 passing attempts this season (53 targets).

He has been targeted 53 times, averaging 8.3 yards per target (41st in NFL).

In one of 10 games this year, Jeudy has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (4.3% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).

With six red zone targets, Jeudy has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

Jeudy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 5 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

