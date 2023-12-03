Jerry Jeudy did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos play the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Check out Jeudy's stats below.

Rep Jerry Jeudy and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jeudy's season stats include 440 yards on 37 receptions (11.9 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 53 times.

Keep an eye on Jeudy's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jerry Jeudy Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

The Broncos have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Brandon Johnson (FP/hamstring): 8 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Marvin Mims (LP/hamstring): 15 Rec; 282 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 13 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Jeudy 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 53 37 440 151 1 11.9

Jeudy Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 7 6 50 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 3 14 0 Week 7 Packers 5 5 64 0 Week 8 Chiefs 6 2 50 1 Week 10 @Bills 3 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 7 5 58 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 11 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.