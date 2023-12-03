Javonte Williams has a tough matchup when his Denver Broncos face the Houston Texans in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans allow 95.1 rushing yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

On 140 carries this season, Williams has rushed for a team-high 538 yards (53.8 ypg). Williams also posts 13.1 receiving yards per game, catching 26 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams vs. the Texans

Williams vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 75 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 75 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Texans have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Houston has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 10 opposing players this year.

The Texans have let three opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Texans allow 95.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Texans have totaled 13 touchdowns on the ground (1.2 per game). The Texans' defense is 26th in the NFL in that category.

Javonte Williams Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 59.5 (-115)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has hit his rushing yards over in 60.0% of his opportunities (six of 10 games).

The Broncos, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.7% of the time while running 47.3%.

He has handled 49.0% of his team's 286 rushing attempts this season (140).

Williams has not found paydirt on the ground this year in 10 games.

He has scored two of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (8.7%).

He has 21 carries in the red zone (43.8% of his team's 48 red zone rushes).

Javonte Williams Receiving Props vs the Texans

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-118)

Williams Receiving Insights

Williams, in four of 10 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has received 10.7% of his team's 319 passing attempts this season (34 targets).

He has been targeted 34 times, averaging 3.9 yards per target (138th in NFL).

Williams has made two touchdown catches this year in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

With two red zone targets, Williams has been on the receiving end of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 18 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 21 ATT / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 27 ATT / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

