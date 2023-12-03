When the Colorado Avalanche take on the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

  • Olofsson has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (one shot).
  • Olofsson has zero points on the power play.
  • Olofsson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have allowed 47 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 8:53 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:23 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:16 Away W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

