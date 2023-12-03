The Pepperdine Waves (4-5) are heavy underdogs (by 18.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 151.5 for the matchup.

Colorado vs. Pepperdine Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado -18.5 151.5

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points four times.

The average total in Colorado's outings this year is 152.9, 1.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Buffaloes' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

Pepperdine (3-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 7.1% less often than Colorado (3-3-0) this year.

Colorado vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 4 66.7% 82.7 157.8 70.1 142.2 146.7 Pepperdine 3 42.9% 75.1 157.8 72.1 142.2 150.4

Additional Colorado Insights & Trends

The Buffaloes score 10.6 more points per game (82.7) than the Waves allow (72.1).

Colorado is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Colorado vs. Pepperdine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 3-3-0 2-1 4-2-0 Pepperdine 3-4-0 0-0 5-2-0

Colorado vs. Pepperdine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Pepperdine 13-5 Home Record 8-8 2-9 Away Record 0-12 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

