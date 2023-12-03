The Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) will face the Pepperdine Waves (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Pepperdine Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Simpson: 19.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK da Silva: 17.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

17.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK J'Vonne Hadley: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 9.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Julian Hammond III: 11.7 PTS, 1.0 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Colorado vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Pepperdine AVG Pepperdine Rank 212th 69.9 Points Scored 77.9 38th 86th 67.1 Points Allowed 81.3 358th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 33.2 90th 105th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 274th 6.5 3pt Made 8.2 85th 179th 13.0 Assists 15.2 40th 265th 12.7 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

