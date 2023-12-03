Colorado vs. Pepperdine December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) will face the Pepperdine Waves (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Colorado vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Colorado Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado Top Players (2022-23)
- Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Simpson: 19.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- da Silva: 17.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- J'Vonne Hadley: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 9.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Julian Hammond III: 11.7 PTS, 1.0 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colorado vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Colorado Rank
|Colorado AVG
|Pepperdine AVG
|Pepperdine Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|77.9
|38th
|86th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|81.3
|358th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|105th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|13.7
|323rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.