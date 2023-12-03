Sunday's game between the Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) and Pepperdine Waves (4-5) at CU Events Center has a projected final score of 81-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Colorado, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on December 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Colorado vs. Pepperdine Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Colorado vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 81, Pepperdine 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Pepperdine

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-10.7)

Colorado (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.5

Colorado has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Pepperdine is 3-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Buffaloes are 4-2-0 and the Waves are 5-2-0.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes have a +88 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.6 points per game. They're putting up 82.7 points per game to rank 51st in college basketball and are giving up 70.1 per outing to rank 159th in college basketball.

Colorado grabs 35.1 rebounds per game (110th in college basketball) while allowing 25.0 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.1 boards per game.

Colorado makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (219th in college basketball) at a 40.5% rate (ninth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

The Buffaloes rank 29th in college basketball by averaging 105.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 183rd in college basketball, allowing 89.4 points per 100 possessions.

Colorado has lost the turnover battle by 1.3 turnovers per game, committing 13.6 (294th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (175th in college basketball).

