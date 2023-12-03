The Pepperdine Waves (4-5) will visit the Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Colorado vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado Stats Insights

This season, the Buffaloes have a 50.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 48.8% of shots the Waves' opponents have made.

Colorado is 4-1 when it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Waves are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buffaloes sit at 103rd.

The 82.7 points per game the Buffaloes average are 10.6 more points than the Waves give up (72.1).

Colorado is 4-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Colorado performed better at home last year, putting up 71.3 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game away from home.

In home games, the Buffaloes ceded 8.3 fewer points per game (63.2) than away from home (71.5).

Looking at three-pointers, Colorado fared better when playing at home last season, making 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in away games.

