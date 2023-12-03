Chris Manhertz did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 13 contest against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Manhertz's stats can be found on this page.

Entering Week 13, Manhertz has two receptions for 16 yards -- 8.0 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on four occasions.

Chris Manhertz Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Broncos this week: Marvin Mims (LP/hamstring): 15 Rec; 282 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Jerry Jeudy (DNP/groin): 37 Rec; 440 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 13 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Manhertz 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 2 16 10 0 8.0

Manhertz Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 1 10 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 1 6 0

