Broncos vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Broncos (6-5) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Texans (6-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at NRG Stadium.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Texans and the Broncos.
Broncos vs. Texans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Texans
|3
|47.5
|-165
|+140
Broncos vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats
Denver Broncos
- Broncos games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 47.5 points in four of 11 outings.
- Denver has a 44.0-point average over/under in their outings this season, 3.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Broncos have registered a 4-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- This season, the Broncos have won three out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.
- Denver has a record of 2-2 when it is set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
Houston Texans
- Houston has an average point total of 43.4 in their contests this year, 4.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Texans have gone 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Texans are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Texans vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Texans
|23.5
|12
|21.1
|13
|43.4
|4
|11
|Broncos
|22.4
|15
|25.5
|26
|44.0
|4
|11
Broncos vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends
Broncos
- Denver has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its past three contests.
- The Broncos have gone over the total once in their past three games.
- The Texans have outscored their opponents by a total of 27 points this season (2.4 per game), and opponents of the Broncos have outscored them by 34 points on the year (3.1 per game).
Texans
- Houston has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.
- In Houston's past three games, it has gone over the total once.
- The Texans have outscored their opponents by a total of 27 points this season (2.4 per game), and opponents of the Broncos have outscored them by 34 points on the year (3.1 per game).
Broncos Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.0
|42.0
|47.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.2
|22.4
|27.3
|ATS Record
|4-6-1
|3-4-0
|1-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|5-6-0
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|2-0
|1-2
Texans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.4
|43.3
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.8
|23.0
|24.8
|ATS Record
|5-6-0
|2-4-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-7-0
|2-4-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|2-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-3
|2-1
|2-2
