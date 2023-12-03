The Denver Broncos (6-5) will aim to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Texans (6-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at NRG Stadium.

How to Watch Texans vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: CBS

Broncos Insights

The Broncos average just 1.3 more points per game (22.4) than the Texans surrender (21.1).

The Broncos rack up 47.1 fewer yards per game (300.5) than the Texans allow per outing (347.6).

Denver rushes for 115.5 yards per game, 20.4 more than the 95.1 Houston allows per outing.

The Broncos have 14 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 15 takeaways.

Broncos Away Performance

The Broncos' average points scored on the road (20.8) is lower than their overall average (22.4). But their average points conceded in road games (34.8) is higher than overall (25.5).

The Broncos' average yards gained in road games (292.8) is lower than their overall average (300.5). But their average yards allowed in road games (488.8) is higher than overall (388.2).

Denver racks up 192.0 passing yards per game in road games (7.0 more than its overall average), and concedes 286.5 away from home (53.5 more than overall).

On the road, the Broncos accumulate 100.8 rushing yards per game and concede 202.3. That's less than they gain overall (115.5), and more than they allow (155.2).

In road games, the Broncos convert 40.4% of third downs and allow 42.9% to be converted. That's more than they convert (38.7%) and allow (36.2%) overall.

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/13/2023 at Buffalo W 24-22 ESPN 11/19/2023 Minnesota W 21-20 NBC 11/26/2023 Cleveland W 29-12 FOX 12/3/2023 at Houston - CBS 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 12/16/2023 at Detroit - NFL Network 12/24/2023 New England - NFL Network

