How to Watch Broncos vs. Texans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:58 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Denver Broncos (6-5) will aim to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Texans (6-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at NRG Stadium.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup.
How to Watch Texans vs. Broncos
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
Broncos Insights
- The Broncos average just 1.3 more points per game (22.4) than the Texans surrender (21.1).
- The Broncos rack up 47.1 fewer yards per game (300.5) than the Texans allow per outing (347.6).
- Denver rushes for 115.5 yards per game, 20.4 more than the 95.1 Houston allows per outing.
- The Broncos have 14 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 15 takeaways.
Broncos Away Performance
- The Broncos' average points scored on the road (20.8) is lower than their overall average (22.4). But their average points conceded in road games (34.8) is higher than overall (25.5).
- The Broncos' average yards gained in road games (292.8) is lower than their overall average (300.5). But their average yards allowed in road games (488.8) is higher than overall (388.2).
- Denver racks up 192.0 passing yards per game in road games (7.0 more than its overall average), and concedes 286.5 away from home (53.5 more than overall).
- On the road, the Broncos accumulate 100.8 rushing yards per game and concede 202.3. That's less than they gain overall (115.5), and more than they allow (155.2).
- In road games, the Broncos convert 40.4% of third downs and allow 42.9% to be converted. That's more than they convert (38.7%) and allow (36.2%) overall.
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/13/2023
|at Buffalo
|W 24-22
|ESPN
|11/19/2023
|Minnesota
|W 21-20
|NBC
|11/26/2023
|Cleveland
|W 29-12
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|12/16/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|New England
|-
|NFL Network
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
