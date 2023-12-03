At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, the Houston Texans are at home against the Denver Broncos.

Trying to wager on player props in this outing between the Texans and the Broncos? Check out player props for the top performers.

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +600

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Devin Singletary Touchdown Odds

Singletary Odds to Score First TD: +550

Singletary Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Samaje Perine - 10.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) Russell Wilson 223.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113) - Courtland Sutton - - 57.5 (-113) Adam Trautman - - 10.5 (-113) Jerry Jeudy - - 44.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 58.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Marvin Mims - - 21.5 (-113)

More Texans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Noah Brown - - 23.5 (-113) Nico Collins - - 61.5 (-113) Tank Dell - - 62.5 (-113) Brevin Jordan - - 22.5 (-113) Dameon Pierce - 26.5 (-113) 5.5 (-113) Devin Singletary - 57.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) C.J. Stroud 261.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) - Robert Woods - - 23.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.