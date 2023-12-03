Broncos vs. Texans Player Props & Odds – Week 13
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, the Houston Texans are at home against the Denver Broncos.
Trying to wager on player props in this outing between the Texans and the Broncos? Check out player props for the top performers.
Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
Devin Singletary Touchdown Odds
- Singletary Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Singletary Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
More Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Samaje Perine
|-
|10.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
|Russell Wilson
|223.5 (-113)
|22.5 (-113)
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|Adam Trautman
|-
|-
|10.5 (-113)
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Javonte Williams
|-
|58.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-113)
|Marvin Mims
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
More Texans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Noah Brown
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Nico Collins
|-
|-
|61.5 (-113)
|Tank Dell
|-
|-
|62.5 (-113)
|Brevin Jordan
|-
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|Dameon Pierce
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|5.5 (-113)
|Devin Singletary
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|C.J. Stroud
|261.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-113)
|-
|Robert Woods
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
