Denver (6-5) brings a five-game winning streak into a matchup with Houston (6-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The Texans are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 47 points.

Interested in live betting the Texans/Broncos game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Broncos vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Broncos have led eight times and have been losing three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

The Texans have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in seven games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Houston's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Digging into scoring in the second quarter, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games and have lost the second quarter in five games.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games and have lost the second quarter in three games.

Houston's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 11 games this season, the Broncos have been outscored in the third quarter eight times and tied three times.

In 11 games this year, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Houston is averaging 3.7 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 7.3 points on average in the third quarter (31st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Broncos have won the fourth quarter in seven games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in four games.

In 11 games this season, the Texans have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored two times, and tied four times.

Houston's offense is averaging 7.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

Broncos vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Broncos have led seven times (4-3 in those games) and have been behind four times (2-2) at the completion of the first half.

At the end of the first half, the Texans have been winning seven times (5-2 in those games) and have trailed four times (1-3).

2nd Half

The Broncos have lost the second half six times and won in the second half five times in 11 games this season.

In 11 games this year, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the second half four times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

Houston's offense is averaging 11.1 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 12.2 points on average in the second half.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.