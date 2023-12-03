Brandon Johnson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Denver Broncos match up with the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Looking for Johnson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Johnson's season stats include 122 yards on eight receptions (15.3 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 13 times.

Brandon Johnson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Broncos have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Marvin Mims (LP/hamstring): 15 Rec; 282 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Jerry Jeudy (DNP/groin): 37 Rec; 440 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 13 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Johnson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 8 122 38 3 15.3

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 3 2 31 0 Week 2 Commanders 3 2 66 2 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 2 12 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 1 4 1 Week 5 Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 0 0 0

