Sunday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings (13-4-3) and the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The Kings are -130 on the moneyline to win at home against the Avalanche (+105) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ALT, BSW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Avalanche vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have gone 9-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Avalanche won the single game they played as the underdog this season.

Los Angeles has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -130.

Colorado has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +105 odds on them winning this game.

Avalanche Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nathan MacKinnon 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+120) 4.5 (+100) Mikko Rantanen 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (+145) 3.5 (+120) Cale Makar 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-208) 2.5 (-125)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 6-4 2-8-0 6.4 3.50 1.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.50 1.60 7 22.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 6-4 6-3-1 6.5 4.30 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 4.30 2.30 11 25.6% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.