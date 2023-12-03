Sunday's contest at Chiles Center has the Portland Pilots (5-3) going head-to-head against the Air Force Falcons (6-2) at 4:00 PM (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a 73-68 win for Portland, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Air Force vs. Portland Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Chiles Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Air Force vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 73, Air Force 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Air Force vs. Portland

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland (-4.9)

Portland (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons put up 66.3 points per game (320th in college basketball) while allowing 61.3 per contest (17th in college basketball). They have a +40 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Air Force ranks 255th in the country at 31.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.1 its opponents average.

Air Force connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (138th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (158th in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 per game its opponents make, at a 30.4% rate.

Air Force wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.5 (89th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.