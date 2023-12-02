Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:35 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Weld County, Colorado? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Windsor High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Greeley West High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Conference: Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briggsdale High School at Arickaree High School
- Game Time: 5:40 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Woodrow, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
