The Week 14 college football schedule included one game with Sun Belt teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Appalachian State vs. Troy

Week 14 Sun Belt Results

Troy 49 Appalachian State 23

Pregame Favorite: Troy (-5.5)

Troy Leaders

Passing: Gunnar Watson (16-for-24, 192 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Gunnar Watson (16-for-24, 192 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kimani Vidal (26 ATT, 233 YDS, 5 TDs)

Kimani Vidal (26 ATT, 233 YDS, 5 TDs) Receiving: Chris Lewis (5 TAR, 3 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD)

Appalachian State Leaders

Passing: Joey Aguilar (28-for-39, 275 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Joey Aguilar (28-for-39, 275 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kanye Roberts (13 ATT, 53 YDS, 2 TDs)

Kanye Roberts (13 ATT, 53 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Kaedin Robinson (10 TAR, 6 REC, 70 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Troy Appalachian State 463 Total Yards 383 192 Passing Yards 275 271 Rushing Yards 108 1 Turnovers 2

