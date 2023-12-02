Valeri Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Does a bet on Nichushkin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Nichushkin has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 20:06 on the ice per game.

Nichushkin has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Nichushkin has a point in 16 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

In 10 of 22 games this year, Nichushkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Nichushkin hits the over on his points over/under is 35.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nichushkin has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 22 Games 4 21 Points 5 10 Goals 3 11 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.