For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Valeri Nichushkin a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

Nichushkin has scored in nine of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored two goals against the Ducks this season in one game (five shots).

On the power play, Nichushkin has accumulated five goals and one assist.

Nichushkin averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.4%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:00 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:58 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:55 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 27:21 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 19:45 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 2 1 1 23:42 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 23:06 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 21:46 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 21:36 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 8-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

