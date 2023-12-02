Will Valeri Nichushkin Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 2?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Valeri Nichushkin a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Nichushkin stats and insights
- Nichushkin has scored in nine of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored two goals against the Ducks this season in one game (five shots).
- On the power play, Nichushkin has accumulated five goals and one assist.
- Nichushkin averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.4%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Nichushkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|23:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:55
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|27:21
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|19:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|23:42
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|23:06
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|21:46
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|21:36
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Home
|L 8-2
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
