Should you bet on Ryan Johansen to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

In seven of 22 games this season, Johansen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

On the power play, Johansen has accumulated four goals and one assist.

Johansen averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 10:58 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:29 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:45 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:13 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:53 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 10:55 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:43 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 8-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

