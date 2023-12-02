Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Pueblo County, Colorado, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valor Christian High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 2
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 2
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canon City High School at Pueblo Central High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Discovery Canyon High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Ford High School at Rye High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Rye, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.