The CSU Northridge Matadors (5-2) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

ESPN+

Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Colorado Moneyline CSU Northridge Moneyline BetMGM Northern Colorado (-4.5) 153.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Colorado (-4.5) 152.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Betting Trends

Northern Colorado has won two games against the spread this season.

Bears games have hit the over three out of five times this season.

CSU Northridge is 5-1-0 ATS this season.

Games featuring the Matadors have hit the over just once this season.

