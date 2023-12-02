The CSU Northridge Matadors (5-2) aim to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Bears make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Matadors have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
  • Northern Colorado is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Matadors are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 118th.
  • The Bears record 74.4 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 69.9 the Matadors allow.
  • When Northern Colorado scores more than 69.9 points, it is 3-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Northern Colorado performed better in home games last year, averaging 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.4 per game in road games.
  • The Bears allowed 72.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 81.3 on the road.
  • At home, Northern Colorado sunk 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (8.3) than away from home (8.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (36.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Chicago State W 78-77 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 Radford L 79-68 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/29/2023 @ San Diego L 74-72 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/2/2023 CSU Northridge - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
12/11/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/15/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.