On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Mikko Rantanen going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

  • Rantanen has scored in 10 of 22 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not scored against the Ducks this season in one game (two shots).
  • On the power play, Rantanen has accumulated three goals and nine assists.
  • Rantanen's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are giving up 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 25:37 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:23 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:22 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 20:09 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:50 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 24:24 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:13 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 24:50 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:30 Home L 8-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

