Can we count on Josh Manson scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

  • Manson is yet to score through 19 games this season.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
  • Manson has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:50 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:38 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-3
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 7-0

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

