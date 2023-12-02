Can we expect Jonathan Drouin finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Drouin stats and insights

  • In three of 20 games this season, Drouin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Drouin has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:15 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:30 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 13:42 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:06 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:31 Home L 8-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.