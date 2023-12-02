The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Jefferson County, Colorado today, we've got what you need.

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Conifer High School at Falcon High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 2

Falcon, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Green Mountain High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM MT on December 2

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Bear Creek High School at Ponderosa High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 2

Parker, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Creek High School at Vail Christian High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 2

Edwards, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Sierra High School at Golden High School