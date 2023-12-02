Can we count on Fredrik Olofsson finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

Olofsson has no points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:23 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:16 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 8-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

