Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in El Paso County, Colorado, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sierra High School at D'Evelyn High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 1
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fossil Ridge High School at Vista Ridge High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 1
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vista Ridge High School at Poudre High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM MT on December 2
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Del Norte High School at Ellicott High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 2
- Location: Alamosa, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fountain Valley School at Thomas MacLaren School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 2
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conifer High School at Falcon High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 2
- Location: Falcon, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary's High School at Monte Vista High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 2
- Location: Monte Vista, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenwood Springs High School at Lewis-Palmer High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John F. Kennedy High School at The Vanguard School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Discovery Canyon High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hanover High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas MacLaren School at James Irwin Charter School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra High School at Golden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
