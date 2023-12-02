If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Eagle County, Colorado, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Eagle County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Basalt High School at Palisade High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 2

12:00 PM MT on December 2 Location: Palisade, CO

Palisade, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Battle Mountain High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 2

2:30 PM MT on December 2 Location: Edwards, CO

Edwards, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Creek High School at Vail Christian High School