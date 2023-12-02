Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eagle County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:35 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Eagle County, Colorado, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eagle County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Basalt High School at Palisade High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Palisade, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Battle Mountain High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Edwards, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Creek High School at Vail Christian High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Edwards, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.