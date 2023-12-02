The Denver Pioneers (1-5) will attempt to snap a four-game losing stretch when visiting the UC Irvine Anteaters (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Bren Events Center. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET.

Denver Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Bren Events Center in Irvine, California TV: ESPN+

Denver vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison

The Pioneers' 61.5 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 57.7 the Anteaters give up.

Denver is 1-3 when it scores more than 57.7 points.

UC Irvine is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 61.5 points.

The Anteaters average 5.5 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Pioneers allow (67.5).

UC Irvine is 3-0 when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Denver has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.0 points.

The Anteaters shoot 39.7% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Pioneers allow defensively.

The Pioneers shoot 37.0% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Anteaters allow.

Denver Leaders

Emma Smith: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

15.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Jojo Jones: 13.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

13.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Makayla Minett: 8.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 BLK, 55.6 FG%

8.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 BLK, 55.6 FG% Emily Counsel: 9.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

9.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Angelina Robles: 5.0 PTS, 34.4 FG%

