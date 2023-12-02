The Denver Pioneers (1-5) will attempt to snap a four-game losing stretch when visiting the UC Irvine Anteaters (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Bren Events Center. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET.

Denver Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Denver vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison

  • The Pioneers' 61.5 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 57.7 the Anteaters give up.
  • Denver is 1-3 when it scores more than 57.7 points.
  • UC Irvine is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 61.5 points.
  • The Anteaters average 5.5 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Pioneers allow (67.5).
  • UC Irvine is 3-0 when scoring more than 67.5 points.
  • Denver has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.0 points.
  • The Anteaters shoot 39.7% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Pioneers allow defensively.
  • The Pioneers shoot 37.0% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Anteaters allow.

Denver Leaders

  • Emma Smith: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)
  • Jojo Jones: 13.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
  • Makayla Minett: 8.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 BLK, 55.6 FG%
  • Emily Counsel: 9.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
  • Angelina Robles: 5.0 PTS, 34.4 FG%

Denver Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Central Arkansas L 90-84 Magness Arena
11/25/2023 South Alabama L 62-53 Magness Arena
11/30/2023 @ Loyola Marymount L 79-61 Gersten Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center
12/9/2023 Stetson - Magness Arena
12/14/2023 @ Texas State - Strahan Arena

