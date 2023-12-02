How to Watch the Denver vs. UC Irvine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Denver Pioneers (1-5) will attempt to snap a four-game losing stretch when visiting the UC Irvine Anteaters (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Bren Events Center. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Denver Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Denver vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison
- The Pioneers' 61.5 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 57.7 the Anteaters give up.
- Denver is 1-3 when it scores more than 57.7 points.
- UC Irvine is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 61.5 points.
- The Anteaters average 5.5 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Pioneers allow (67.5).
- UC Irvine is 3-0 when scoring more than 67.5 points.
- Denver has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.0 points.
- The Anteaters shoot 39.7% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Pioneers allow defensively.
- The Pioneers shoot 37.0% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Anteaters allow.
Denver Leaders
- Emma Smith: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)
- Jojo Jones: 13.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Makayla Minett: 8.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 BLK, 55.6 FG%
- Emily Counsel: 9.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
- Angelina Robles: 5.0 PTS, 34.4 FG%
Denver Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Central Arkansas
|L 90-84
|Magness Arena
|11/25/2023
|South Alabama
|L 62-53
|Magness Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|L 79-61
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
|12/9/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Magness Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
