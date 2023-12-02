How to Watch the Colorado vs. Air Force Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Air Force Falcons (4-3) take the court against the Colorado Buffaloes (7-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on MW Network.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: MW Network
Colorado vs. Air Force Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes score an average of 84.6 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons allow.
- When it scores more than 67.1 points, Colorado is 7-0.
- Air Force's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 84.6 points.
- The Falcons average 63.7 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 63.3 the Buffaloes allow.
- When Air Force totals more than 63.3 points, it is 3-0.
- Colorado has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.7 points.
- The Falcons are making 36.4% of their shots from the field, 5.4% lower than the Buffaloes allow to opponents (41.8%).
- The Buffaloes make 49.3% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Falcons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Colorado Leaders
- Aaronette Vonleh: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 69.1 FG%
- Jaylyn Sherrod: 14.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 50.0 FG%
- Frida Formann: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.4 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)
- Quay Miller: 9.4 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
- Tameiya Sadler: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.5 FG%
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Kentucky
|W 96-53
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|NC State
|L 78-60
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/28/2023
|Boston University
|W 85-55
|CU Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|12/5/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
