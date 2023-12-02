Saturday's contest at MGM Grand Garden Arena has the No. 20 Colorado State Rams (7-0) matching up with the Washington Huskies (4-2) at 7:00 PM (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a win for Colorado State by a score of 80-75, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Colorado State vs. Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colorado State vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 80, Washington 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-5.1)

Colorado State (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 154.4

Washington is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Colorado State's 6-1-0 ATS record. The Huskies have gone over the point total in three games, while Rams games have gone over four times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams are outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game, with a +116 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.1 points per game (25th in college basketball) and allow 68.6 per outing (133rd in college basketball).

Colorado State pulls down 29.7 rebounds per game (313th in college basketball), compared to the 30.3 of its opponents.

Colorado State makes 3.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.7 (82nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7.

Colorado State has committed 9.7 turnovers per game (45th in college basketball), 3.6 fewer than the 13.3 it forces (106th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.