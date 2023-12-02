The No. 20 Colorado State Rams (7-0) will try to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the Washington Huskies (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado State vs. Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams are shooting 53.5% from the field, 14.9% higher than the 38.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Colorado State has put together a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.6% from the field.

The Huskies are the rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 361st.

The Rams score 12.8 more points per game (85.1) than the Huskies allow (72.3).

Colorado State is 6-0 when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Colorado State scored 81.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 63.3.

The Rams gave up more points at home (73.0 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

At home, Colorado State sunk 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Colorado State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.9%) than on the road (32.7%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule