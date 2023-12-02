The No. 20 Colorado State Rams (7-0) will try to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the Washington Huskies (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado State vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado State Stats Insights

  • The Rams are shooting 53.5% from the field, 14.9% higher than the 38.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
  • Colorado State has put together a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.6% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 361st.
  • The Rams score 12.8 more points per game (85.1) than the Huskies allow (72.3).
  • Colorado State is 6-0 when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Colorado State scored 81.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 63.3.
  • The Rams gave up more points at home (73.0 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
  • At home, Colorado State sunk 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Colorado State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.9%) than on the road (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Boston College W 86-74 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Creighton W 69-48 T-Mobile Center
11/29/2023 Colorado W 88-83 Moby Arena
12/2/2023 Washington - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/6/2023 Denver - Moby Arena
12/9/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - Moby Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.