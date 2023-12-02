Colorado State vs. Washington December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (4-0) will face the Washington Huskies (3-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.
Colorado State vs. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- James Moors: 6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 23.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Moses Wood: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Koren Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 0.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
Colorado State vs. Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Washington Rank
|Washington AVG
|Colorado State AVG
|Colorado State Rank
|241st
|69.2
|Points Scored
|72.5
|157th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|221st
|229th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|28.4
|333rd
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|5.1
|362nd
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|16.5
|12th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
