The Colorado State Rams (4-0) will face the Washington Huskies (3-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado State vs. Washington Game Information

Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • James Moors: 6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 23.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Sahvir Wheeler: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Koren Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 0.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Colorado State vs. Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington Rank Washington AVG Colorado State AVG Colorado State Rank
241st 69.2 Points Scored 72.5 157th
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 71.4 221st
229th 31.1 Rebounds 28.4 333rd
266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 5.1 362nd
274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.6 149th
304th 11.5 Assists 16.5 12th
316th 13.4 Turnovers 10.7 61st

