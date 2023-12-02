The Colorado State Rams (4-0) will face the Washington Huskies (3-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado State vs. Washington Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK James Moors: 6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

Keion Brooks Jr.: 23.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

23.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Sahvir Wheeler: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Moses Wood: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Koren Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 0.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Colorado State vs. Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington Rank Washington AVG Colorado State AVG Colorado State Rank 241st 69.2 Points Scored 72.5 157th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 71.4 221st 229th 31.1 Rebounds 28.4 333rd 266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 5.1 362nd 274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.6 149th 304th 11.5 Assists 16.5 12th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 10.7 61st

