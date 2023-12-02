Saturday's contest at Clune Arena has the No. 7 Colorado Buffaloes (7-1) taking on the Air Force Falcons (4-3) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-58 victory, heavily favoring Colorado.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Buffaloes secured an 85-55 victory over Boston University.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Colorado vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 80, Air Force 58

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Colorado Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Buffaloes took down the No. 7 LSU Tigers, 92-78, on November 6.

The Buffaloes have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

Colorado has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 88) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 89) on November 23

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 102) on November 18

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 166) on November 24

Colorado Leaders

Aaronette Vonleh: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 69.1 FG%

16.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 69.1 FG% Jaylyn Sherrod: 14.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 50 FG%

14.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 50 FG% Frida Formann: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.4 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)

14.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.4 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53) Quay Miller: 9.4 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

9.4 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Tameiya Sadler: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.5 FG%

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 21.3 points per game, with a +171 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.6 points per game (18th in college basketball) and give up 63.3 per contest (167th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.