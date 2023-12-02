Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boulder County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:34 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you live in Boulder County, Colorado and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Boulder County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Skyline High School at Greeley West High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Conference: Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silver Creek High School at Eagle Ridge Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Brighton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
